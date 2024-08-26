Canes Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE - Coming off of a national championship title win, the LSU gymnastics team kicked off the celebration with a shift at the original Raising Cane's location.

Upon arriving on Tuesday morning, the team was greeted by fans with pompoms, who were lined up outside of the restaurant waiting to be served. The team started their shift by signing autographs and taking photos with fans and each other, then sat down with Cane's founder, Todd Graves, for a chat.

"I left my purse at Cane's one time... came back two hours later and it was still there. Cane's is for the people," gymnast Livvy Dunne said.

Then, the girls got to work and began taking orders. The first customer, Jude, was celebrating his birthday.

"I wanted to celebrate with the team!" Jude said.

After about 30 minutes of hard work slinging chicken tenders and lemonade, the team marched outside for a Q&A with the public.

"It's such a privilege and an honor to be part of the first winning team, and we can't thank you guys enough for all of the love and support that we've had this year. Obviously we've had a lot of ups and downs but we're really just thankful to be here and represent you guys today," gymnast Aleah Finnegan said.

The festivities to celebrate the team's national title are only getting started. Click here for more details about Wednesday's parade on campus.