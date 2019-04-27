Budget vs. Baseball: This week at the Capitol

BATON ROUGE - While most bills filed this session deal with raising taxes, cutting incentives or trimming departmental budgets, the State House of Representatives is expected to take up a bill that would sweeten Louisiana's bid to host the SEC Baseball Tournament in New Orleans.



The bill would ammend an incentive program passed by the legislature a year ago. It calls for some of the state's profits from major sporting events like the the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four and NBA All-Star Game to be paid back to organization as a reward for hosting their event in the state.



The SEC Baseball Tournament isn't included in the parameters set by lawmakers set a year ago, which is what they're hoping to change this year to improve the state's chances of landing it.



Talks of expanding the program come as lawmakers consider cutting other similar incentives, like those for the film industry. A vote on the bill is expected later this week.



The House is also expected to start passing a number of tax bills Tuesday. The session is nearly halfway over.