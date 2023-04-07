Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show

WATCH HOMETOWN REACT LIVE ON FACEBOOK HERE

NEW YORK CITY - Just hours before the Heisman ceremony in New York City where LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will win the 85th Heisman trophy WBRZ-TV was given a behind the scenes look at the set-up process in the Playstation Theater where the event will be held.

The room has been set up with place-holders for former winners to sit in the first couple of rows, this years finalists including Burrow will be seated just behind them. The finalists families and support staff including Coach Ed Orgeron will be seated nearby.

All around the venue there are portraits of former winners including former Tiger legend Billy Cannon. This will be the 60th anniversary of Cannon's Heisman win.

The Heisman ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 7:00p.m. in Baton Rouge.

WBRZ will have live coverage from Burrow's acceptance speech following the show, and be sure to watch the accompanying video for a look inside the theater.