69°
Latest Weather Blog
Bees invade Alex Box Stadium
Related Story
BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU had some unexpected guests Thursday night, and it wasn't this weekend's opponent.
Late Thursday evening, thousands of honey bees made their way inside Alex Box Stadium for a quick trip.
"Rare that we see them land in a place like this," said beekeeper Bart Gremillion. "LSU officials called us out here take care of this for them."
Gremillion, a beekeeper for most of his life, extracted the hives of bees of LSU's batting turtle without incident. After a quick spray of water, and locating the "queen bee," the job appeared to be complete.
"They were very docile and easy to remove," said Gremillion.
Gremillion said he doesn't expect the bees to cause any delay or problem tomorrow night for game one's action with Tennessee.
News
BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU had some unexpected guests Thursday night, and it wasn't this weekend's opponent. Late Thursday... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension to vote on development restrictions
-
Several homes damaged in massive fire at Bluebonnet complex overnight
-
More than 100 antique cars auctioned off in Livingston Parish
-
VP Mike Pence in Louisiana Friday to support churches hit by arson
-
Voting begins Saturday for mosquito abatement program in Livingston Parish