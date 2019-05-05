Bees invade Alex Box Stadium

69°
BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU had some unexpected guests Thursday night, and it wasn't this weekend's opponent.

Late Thursday evening, thousands of honey bees made their way inside Alex Box Stadium for a quick trip.

"Rare that we see them land in a place like this," said beekeeper Bart Gremillion. "LSU officials called us out here take care of this for them."

Gremillion, a beekeeper for most of his life, extracted the hives of bees of LSU's batting turtle without incident. After a quick spray of water, and locating the "queen bee," the job appeared to be complete. 

"They were very docile and easy to remove," said Gremillion.
 
Gremillion said he doesn't expect the bees to cause any delay or problem tomorrow night for game one's action with Tennessee.

