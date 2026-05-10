67°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Classic 2026 tickets are on sale now, here's where to get them
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Tickets for this year's Bayou Classic are now on sale.
Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, mybayouclassic.com or at Southern University's campus.
The Battle of the Bands is set for Nov. 27 and the game is Nov. 28, both at the Superdome.
News
BATON ROUGE — Tickets for this year's Bayou Classic are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents dispose of household hazardous materials
-
13th annual Red Wig Walk raises awareness for HIV in Baton Rouge
-
Funeral held in Shreveport for 8 children killed in mass shooting
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Frontier Airlines plane during takeoff
-
Local schools win big at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet