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Baton Rouge Police, other officials respond to crash involving ambulance on Winbourne Avenue

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BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., and no information on the injuries resulting from the crash was immediately available.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the crash.

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Baton Rouge Police, other officials respond to...
Baton Rouge Police, other officials respond to crash involving ambulance on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive on Tuesday night.... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 Tuesday, April 14, 2026 10:44:00 PM CDT April 14, 2026

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