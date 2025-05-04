Baton Rouge judge should be removed for misrepresenting her military service, state agency says

BATON ROUGE - The state Office of Special Counsel has recommended that 19th Judicial District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts be removed from the bench, citing lies and misstatements in her campaign, her personal life and during the investigation that resulted.

In a recommendation to the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, Special Counsel Michelle Beaty and Assistant Special Counsel Michael Bewers said they agreed with the hearing officer, who concluded that Foxworth-Roberts should be removed from office and that she should have to pay for the cost of the investigation.

The most serious of the complaints considered during the investigation was the repeated claim that Foxworth-Roberts was a captain in the Army. That claim appeared in campaign ads and in media coverage.

The special counsel's brief said Foxworth-Roberts provided "misleading, incomplete, and false information" to investigators. She ignored requests and subpoenas from her military records, which investigators later got from the Army, the brief said.

Foxworth-Roberts "lied in her sworn statement to the OSC, claiming she attained the rank of Captain while serving in the Army," the brief said.

Not only was she never a captain, the brief said, but she also "failed to achieve the rank of Captain twice, requiring her separation from the U.S. Army Reserves at the rank of First Lieutenant."

The brief said she misled police about the location of a reported burglary of her vehicle, the brief said. She told police it was in her driveway, but authorities discovered that it was several miles away.

Former OSC Investigator Tim Parker said he worked on the case for more than two years.

"She presented stuff from her auto insurance saying, 'Look, I didn't file a claim on my auto insurance.' Later, we found out, 'Well, you did file one on your homeowner's insurance. So, you just tried to flat-out muddy the water and not answer us truthfully.' For a judge to do that? I found that extremely distressing," Parker said.

She also misdirected special counsel investigators by telling them that she didn't file an auto insurance claim for the items she said were stolen from her car. She left out the fact that she had filed a claim with her homeowner's insurance policy. Then, she filed a second claim with her homeowner's insurance claiming a $19,000 diamond ring was stolen from the car. She did not report the ring theft to police.

"There is a fundamental dishonesty which permeates Judge Foxworth-Roberts' words and actions throughout every aspect of this case," the brief said.

Parker said, in his experience, cases like Foxworth-Robert's are not common.

"In my time there, I think the closest we came to ever getting to remove a justice of the peace, he resigned at the last minute," Parker said.

Foxworth-Roberts will go before the Judiciary Commission on May 23.

WBRZ reached out to Foxworth-Roberts and her legal team who declined to comment.