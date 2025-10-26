71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Amite Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized multiple cars, properties over two weeks

AMITE — A man allegedly connected to several burglaries over the past two weeks was arrested by Amite Police. 

Eugene Hickerson, 55, was arrested after evidence linked him to multiple burglary cases involving both residential properties and vehicles, police said Wednesday. 

Officers added that Hickerson is a known repeat offender with a history of burglary-related arrests and prior convictions.

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on nine counts of simple burglary. 

Thursday, October 23 2025

