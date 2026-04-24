Air Liquide says it's investing $350 million into Louisiana industrial gas production

CONVENT — Industrial gas supplier Air Liquide said Wednesday that it is investing $350 million into Louisiana's industrial gas production infrastructure.

The expansion intends to support the proposed $5.8 billion Hyundai steel mill, as well as manufacturing along the Mississippi River. The expansion will include a new air separation unit in St. James Parish at the existing Koch Methanol facility and expand pipeline infrastructure along the Mississippi River.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, these upgrades will help deliver key gases like oxygen, nitrogen and argon to the steel plant.

Commercial operations at the site are expected to begin in 2028.

"As major projects continue to scale across our state, they are driving demand for partner suppliers, contractors and service providers," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "As a decades-long driver company in Louisiana, Air Liquide's expansion is another example of how this momentum is creating opportunity that reaches far beyond a single project."