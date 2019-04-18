Adam Sevario: Ultimate Underdog

63°
Gonzales, LA - Entering Friday's 5A quarterfinals, 24 seed St. Amant was considered a huge underdog versus top seed Barbe.

But the Gators felt confident, with their ultimate underdog leading the way.

At 5'6", 145 lbs, Gators shortstop Adam Sevario leadership role is proven by stats alone, when you look at his .394 batting average and 20 RBI.

But it's his resolve he's shown recovering from a bad auto accident in May of 2015, that proves that no test is too big for this senior.

