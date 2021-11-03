Accused drug dealer charged for overdose death

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities in Iberville Parish accused a man of murder Wednesday after they said he sold prescription narcotics to someone who later died from an overdose.

Deputies charged 30-year-old Jeremy Doiron with second-degree murder for the death of Nicholas LeBlanc on Aug. 31. It's a provision in Louisiana Law that allows prosecutors to seek a conviction for murder if they can link the person who sold the drugs.

"If it can be proven you sold the drugs, that led to the death, you can be charged with second degree murder," Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

WBRZ was there as detectives escorted Doiron into the Sheriff's Office for questioning. On his way out, he covered up his face and refused to answer any questions.

"Through good police work and foot work we found evidence of atm movements of money...who was at the atm," Stassi said. "We had people give statements and had someone there who was there when the purchase was made."

Investigators said they found LeBlanc dead at a home White Castle back in August. Toxicology tests found he had overdosed on methadone. Deputies went to get an arrest warrant for Doiron, who detectives said supplied LeBlanc with the drugs.

When deputies went to get the warrant signed by a judge they said they found LeBlanc was already at the courthouse answering to a judge on a recent DWI charge. He pled not guilty to those charges this morning.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said drug dealers in the parish should know they will charge them with murder as well if they can prove their sales resulted in someone's death.

Doiron has a lengthy criminal history. He has been arrested at least 12 times. A search of his record at the courthouse revealed he has numerous drug arrests and is a convicted sex offender.

He remains locked up tonight without bond. Leblanc's family declined to comment on this story.