9AM: Sunday Morning Forecast

Today & Tonight: Today is the last day of lower humidity and lots of sunshine, so get outside and enjoy it! Highs will be a tad bit warmer in the mid 80s. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 60s.



Looking Ahead: Changes take place in the forecast this week. Winds will turn more southerly on Monday, bringing back in the Gulf moisture. That will lead to a return of clouds and eventually showers and a few storms. Monday, we are mainly dry. Tuesday - Thursday rain coverage will bump up to around 40% with on and off showers and storms expected. Even with rain around, rainfall amounts are expected to be low with most seeing less than an inch.



The Tropics



Hurricane Sam continues to be the big story in the tropics. As of 10am Sunday morning, max. winds were at 145mph making it a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Sam is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through the end of the week as it passes several hundred miles to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles. Model guidance continues to keep Sam over the Atlantic and away from the United States.

There are a few more disturbances in the Atlantic basin the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, but none that are a threat to the Gulf Coast.

CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP.