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6pm News Replay, Friday Apr 10
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News Video
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Kyren Lacy's parents blame Louisiana State Police for his death in newly-filed...
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1 person hospitalized after shooting near intersection of Scenic Highway, 69th Avenue
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Baton Rouge breaks ground on Florida Boulevard project
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Firefighters put out fire along Timber Lane in Livingston Parish
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Live Oak High School lifts lockdown after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates...
Sports Video
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Former LSU golfer Sam Burns sits atop Masters leaderboard after opening round
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REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal
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LSU softball to host Arizona for annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game/All for...
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SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
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LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes