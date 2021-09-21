530PM: Sunday Evening Forecast

The Next 24 Hours: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low-mid 70s. Patchy fog is possible, especially close to daybreak. Tomorrow will be warm and muggy once again with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening.

Looking Ahead: Isolated to scattered storms remain possible through Tuesday night. Then, a cool front will push through the state on Wednesday (the official start to fall). This front will drop overnight temperatures into the 50s and low 60s. Humidity will drop to comfortable levels!

The Tropics





The Atlantic basin is busy but there are no major threats to the United States at this time.

Tropical Storm Peter was named in the western Atlantic early Sunday morning and may bring some impacts to Bermuda next weekend.



Tropical Storm Rose was named today. Rose is located near the Cabo Verde Islands and is forecast to remain out in the open Atlantic.

There are also two areas of potential development to watch this week. One in the north Atlantic with a 30% chance of formation in the next 5 days. Another tropical wave just off the African coast has a 40% of formation in the next five days.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.