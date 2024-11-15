50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

38th Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive happening Wednesday evening in Baker; get tickets here

Related Story

BAKER - The 38th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive is happening Wednesday evening at the Showroom Event Center at 14502 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714.

Experience the incredible talents of Southern Soul, Zydeco & Hip Hop Artists while supporting a wonderful cause.

Participation helps provide Thanksgiving turkeys to families in Baton Rouge, Baker, and the surrounding areas. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m..

To purchase tickets and reserve a table, contact Troy Kelly at (225) 502-4260, or Cash App.

News
38th Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive happening Wednesday...
38th Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive happening Wednesday evening in Baker; get tickets here
BAKER - The 38th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive is happening Wednesday evening at the Showroom Event Center at 14502... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 Wednesday, November 13, 2024 4:44:00 AM CST November 13, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days