38th Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive happening Wednesday evening in Baker; get tickets here
BAKER - The 38th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive is happening Wednesday evening at the Showroom Event Center at 14502 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714.
Experience the incredible talents of Southern Soul, Zydeco & Hip Hop Artists while supporting a wonderful cause.
Participation helps provide Thanksgiving turkeys to families in Baton Rouge, Baker, and the surrounding areas.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m..
To purchase tickets and reserve a table, contact Troy Kelly at (225) 502-4260, or Cash App.
