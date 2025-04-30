2une In Previews: EmployBR Job Fair

83°
BATON ROUGE - Looking for a job? Wednesday is the day to put your best foot forward!

Wednesday at the Raising Cane's River Center, EmployBR is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., veterans and disabled job-seekers will get priority. 

On Monday morning, event organizers spoke on 2une In about what attendees can expect from the fair. 

