2une In Previews: EmployBR Job Fair

BATON ROUGE - Looking for a job? Wednesday is the day to put your best foot forward!

Wednesday at the Raising Cane's River Center, EmployBR is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., veterans and disabled job-seekers will get priority.

On Monday morning, event organizers spoke on 2une In about what attendees can expect from the fair.