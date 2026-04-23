2 ON YOUR SIDE: Leaning, rotting tree on city property alarms Baton Rouge homeowner

BATON ROUGE - A leaning tree on city property is concerning a homeowner who has previously experienced tree damage to his house.

Jim Millikan, who lives on Sevenoaks Avenue, reached out to 2 On Your Side after reporting the tree to his council representative and the city.

"This is bad, it's rotten," he said.

Millikan called the city after seeing the rotting trunk. At one point, he could fit his fingers between the base of the tree and the ground; now, he can fit a fist. He's concerned that if the tree falls, it will knock out power lines or injure a neighbor.

"This one is an emergency, I think," said Millikan.

A crew has been out to take a look at the tree, and Millikan has been assured it will be scheduled for removal, but hasn't been told a date.

He's hoping someone will hear his concerns and take immediate action.