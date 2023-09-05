88°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police looking for missing woman, last seen Wednesday
ZACHARY - Police officers in Zachary are looking for a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The police department said 58-year-old Pamela Winfield drives a white Chevy Maliibu with a disabled Veteran license plate.
Trending News
Officers did not say where Winfield was when she was last spotted. Anyone with information should call 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worker claims he was fired for reporting a possible noose; company says...
-
Zachary firefighters return from fighting massive blaze in Beauregard Parish
-
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday
-
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at high school football game
-
Before abrupt exit from EBR School Board, member questioned student safety and...