Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police head to DeRidder to assist with hurricane relief efforts
DeRIDDER - Hurricane Laura devastated parts of Louisiana while leaving others virtually untouched. So, residents in areas that were damaged are asking neighbors in other parishes for assistance in relief efforts.
The Chief of Police in DeRidder, for example, recently spoke with Zachary's Chief and mentioned that his area required assistance with supplies and man power.
Zachary was quick to respond to the need, saying it will send officers to DeRidder for the next four days.
On Sunday, the Chief also reached out to the public, asking that anyone who can donate supplies to hard-hit residents in DeRidder do so as soon as possible.
Drop off locations include:
Zachary Police Department
4510 Main St, Zachary, LA 70791
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church
1322 Church St, Zachary, LA 70791
First Baptist of Zachary
4200 Main St, Zachary, LA 70791
Fellowship Baptist
1555 Mount Pleasant - Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary Fire Department
4525 Main St, Zachary, LA 70791
