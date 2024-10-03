Youth retainment among issues addressed at mayor-president forum

BATON ROUGE - Dozens gathered at the mayoral forum held at the Manship Theater Wednesday evening.

Ted James and incumbent Sharon Weston-Broome shared their more insight on what they have planned for the capitol area. Each candidate had two minutes to answer each question with the first candidate who answered getting a one minute rebuttal.

One spectator, Alannie Broussard, says this is the first mayoral forum she's attended. Her focus is on youth retainment. She feels younger people are unaware of the resources that Baton Rouge offers. She wants to see whoever is elected make Baton Rouge a place that people want to stay in.

"So I think Baton Rouge has a lot of good opportunities for the youth, they just may not have that platform to really be known to the community that we have so many resources and opportunities available," she said.

Her concerns were the first to be addressed when the forum started.

The moderator asked the candidates about what Baton Rouge needs to do to better attract and retain youth professionals.

"We need to invest in our downtown, we need to invest in our arts, our cultural system. We need to bring in more incubators for entrepreneurs," Ted James (D) said.

"I have a vision for a thriving downtown riverfront and that vision starts at the bluffs of Southern University," Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said.

Broussard says she's pleased with their answers and is excited to hear more about their plans in future forums and debates.

"I'm really excited to hear from the candidates and really understand what they have for the future. And how I can benefit. Maybe I can even contribute to the development of the Baton Rouge community," she said.

The candidates were also asked about their top three priorities if elected.

"Public safety, continuing to work on our infrastructure and elevating quality of life," Weston-Broome said.

"Keeping us safe, improving infrastructure and having a unified East Baton Rouge Parish agenda at the legislature," James said.