Year-long program offers free nature retreats, community to veterans

BATON ROUGE — The Healing Protectors program is offering free nature retreats to veterans to make sure no veteran has to heal alone and that no veteran ever has to pay for that healing.

The program follows a three-phase model called "Heal. Connect. Lead." It starts with a two-and-a-half-day immersive nature retreat where veterans work on finding inner calm, understanding their emotional patterns, building a healthier relationship with themselves and letting go of burdens they've been carrying.

During the retreat, a fellow veteran shares their own personal story to open space for connection. Evenings are then spent around a fire and the experience wraps up with a graduation ceremony marking the start of a new chapter.

After the retreat, veterans move into an ongoing community phase that includes monthly groups and regular communication with fellow veterans, program staff and clinicians.

The third phase gives veterans the chance to return as mentors, supporting others going through the program. The idea is that each veteran's healing helps make the next veteran's healing possible.

The full program runs one year and includes two nature retreats, monthly support and integration groups and continued community connection that extends beyond the year. Veterans in the program also receive access to community resources, including crisis intervention connections, Veteran Affairs benefits guidance, employment opportunities and referrals to therapists.

"We collect outcome data during our retreats so we can measure whether the program is truly helping veterans heal," Beau Laviolette, a licensed clinical social worker with the organization, said. "This allows us to continually improve the program and demonstrate its effectiveness."

Learn more about the program here.