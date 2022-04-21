83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Work release inmate on the run after killing at La. chicken plant, could be heading to Baton Rouge

14 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 12:32 PM April 21, 2022 in News
Source: KNOE
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KNOE

MONROE - A man from the Baton Rouge area serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday.

KNOE reports the stabbing happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities said a person was stabbed at the plant and died in the hospital.

The suspect, Bruce Causey, was on work release and is believed to be heading to the Baton Rouge area.

Causey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt and should be considered armed an dangerous. He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing 235 pounds.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to officials for a photo and more information on the suspect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days