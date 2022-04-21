83°
Work release inmate on the run after killing at La. chicken plant, could be heading to Baton Rouge
MONROE - A man from the Baton Rouge area serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday.
KNOE reports the stabbing happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities said a person was stabbed at the plant and died in the hospital.
The suspect, Bruce Causey, was on work release and is believed to be heading to the Baton Rouge area.
Causey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt and should be considered armed an dangerous. He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing 235 pounds.
WBRZ has reached out to officials for a photo and more information on the suspect.
