89°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman, two teenagers arrested for stealing cash, propane tank and burner from home
PLAQUEMINE - A woman and two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a home and stealing cash, a propane tank and a burner.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office did not name the two 16-year-olds that were arrested with Kirstyn Aughey. The three were booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula police, hit by impromptu strike last month, to lose 2 positions,...
-
One killed in shooting along Dalton Street
-
TikTok star searching for mom-and-pop shops to eat at while in Baton...
-
'We're headed for a disaster:' Community members respond after touring parish prison
-
Hunter Biden convicted on all charges in gun trial