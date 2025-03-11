74°
Woman shot, killed near Plank Road on Monday night
BATON ROUGE — A woman died in a shooting near Plank Road on Monday night.
The woman, 39-year-old Jorquisha Rose, was fatally shot on Canonicus Street, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. Homicide detectives said they believe a domestic incident occurred between Rose and another person that led to the shooting.
A suspect has not been identified.
