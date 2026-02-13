Woman sentenced to 5 years on embezzlement charges faces another year after failing to report for sentence

BATON ROUGE — A Georgia woman's prison sentence has been extended after she failed to surrender for a sentence she received following a 2024 wire fraud conviction, where she was found guilty of embezzling more than $1.6 million from a North Sherwood Forest Drive business, a federal judge said Friday.

Thanh Hoa Thi Bui, 43, was sentenced to another year behind bars, adding to her more than five-year sentence.

Bui worked at the business from 2017 to 2020 as a bookkeeper while she lived in Denham Springs. She was eventually arrested in Las Vegas in October 2023.

According to federal court records, Bui used the company bank account to make hundreds of fraudulent transactions and conceal the scheme from her employer.

More than 100 times, Bui wrote checks that were payable to herself and then used fraudulent pretenses to induce her employer to sign the checks, which she would then deposit into one of her personal bank accounts.

Bui also used the bank account to pay the electricity and gas for a large chicken farm that she maintained in Mississippi and to make payments to a company in Covington that she owed money for real estate that she had bought.

At the time of her sentencing, she was not in custody. She was allowed to remain released, subject to the existing conditions, but was ordered to surrender to the United States Bureau of Prisons to begin serving her sentence on Feb. 10, 2025.

When Bui did not report to prison as ordered, the U.S. Marshals Service began searching for her, and on Feb. 26, she wascharged in a criminal complaint with failing to surrender for service of her sentence. She was found in a Las Vegas casino and arrested by the USMS in March.

In September 2025, she pleaded guilty to the new charge before being sentenced on Friday.