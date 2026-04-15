78°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital launches new early reading initiative
BATON ROUGE - New moms at Woman's Hospital will be headed home with their newborns and a handful of books thanks to the hospital's new literacy initiative.
Woman's announced Wednesday it's partnering with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Book Harvest to kick off the Books from Birth early literacy initiative.
Trending News
Now, new parents will receive a starter library of 10 new board books, babywear and additional resources about early reading.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PSC votes 4-1 to fast-track Entergy's proposal for billions in energy investments...
-
'Speak their name:' Documentary series honors lives lost to fentanyl poisoning
-
LSU students host organ donation awareness week with Greek life competition
-
East Baton Rouge public defenders ask lawmakers for guaranteed funding
-
Woman's Hospital launches new early reading initiative
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU