Woman's Hospital launches new early reading initiative

BATON ROUGE - New moms at Woman's Hospital will be headed home with their newborns and a handful of books thanks to the hospital's new literacy initiative.

Woman's announced Wednesday it's partnering with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Book Harvest to kick off the Books from Birth early literacy initiative.

Now, new parents will receive a starter library of 10 new board books, babywear and additional resources about early reading.