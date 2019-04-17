64°
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say a pregnant woman was driving to the hospital to give birth when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed. She died, and the baby is in critical condition.
The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened Monday morning on Route 2 in Skowhegan. Authorities say the 27-year-old woman was traveling from Canaan to a hospital to have her labor induced. Police say the woman's SUV hit black ice, struck a snowbank and rolled over onto a frozen pond.
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant. Officials say doctors at Redington-Fairview General Hospital performed an emergency cesarean section.
A man and an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
