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Woman pleads guilty to reduced charges in fatal 2024 Darrow shooting

3 hours 11 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 1:51 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DARROW — A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a 2024 Darrow shooting for which she was initially charged with murder. 

Kendra Washington, 54, on Tuesday, pled guilty to the shooting of 45-year-old Mark Perkins on June 15, 2024.

Washington was initially arrested on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges after confessing to detectives that she shot Perkins with a handgun after an argument turned physical. The pair were in a relationship, WBRZ previously reported. 

She faces up to 40 years in prison. 

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