66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed in Denham Springs wreck Thursday morning

38 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, December 23 2021 Dec 23, 2021 December 23, 2021 3:55 PM December 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman who failed to yield at a stop sign was hit by another driver and died Thursday morning.

State Police said 42-year-old Cassandra Womack fo Baton Rouge was driving on Eden Church Road around 11 a.m. when she failed to yield at a stop sign before entering Highway 1026.

When Womack pulled out into the road, a truck traveling on the highway hit Womack's driver's side door. Womack was wearing her seatbelt but later died from her injuries in a hospital.

Trending News

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days