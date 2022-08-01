92°
Woman fatally shot ex-boyfriend during argument at Kentwood home

7 hours 5 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, August 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

KENTWOOD - A woman was charged with negligent homicide after she allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during an argument. 

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported Hannah Pittman, 33, shot Julius White, 39, in the shoulder. Deputies responded to the reports of gunshots and found White injured. Despite "extensive life-saving measures," White later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office reported Pittman stayed on the scene and was "fully" cooperative during the investigation.

Pittman was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of negligent homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

