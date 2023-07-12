Woman dies in apartment without air conditioning, prompts Metro Council to consider law changes surrounding rental properties

BATON ROUGE - Sharon Johnson, 67, was found dead in her apartment on July 2 and a report from the coroner's office says her death was possibly exacerbated by there being no air conditioning in her rental unit.

Johnsons' apartment, No. 38 on the second floor of the Kean Place apartment complex on Hanks Drive, had a missing window air conditioning unit. She died from complications of a cardiovascular disease, made worse by heat exposure. The heat index for that week was more than 103 degrees.

"Whoever told this lady they were bringing her an air conditioner and didn't might as well put a gun to her head. They dropped the ball on this," Johnson's friend Tangy Miller said.

Tangy Miller told WBRZ that Johnson had been paying rent months before she moved in. When she realized the apartment didn't have air conditioner, she contacted the landlords who charged her a $100 for a window unit, which was never delivered.

"People take advantage of people that can't do anything but what they're doing and that's the elderly. Sometimes people are naive like 'Oh she's going to bring it, she's going to bring it.' No, she died in her bed waiting for her to bring it," Miller said.

Residents said the complex has it's fair share of problems, ran by unreliable landlords who don't seem to care.

"The place still has some mold on the inside of the walls. They had a man who stayed here and fell off the stairs. My air conditioner has caught on fire. They can at least come out and cut the grass instead of having raccoons everywhere knocking on our doors. It just needs to be fixed," a resident who wished to remain anonymous said.

That's why Councilman Darryl Hurst and the Metro Council are working to change the laws, making air conditioning a requirement for any person who wishes to rent out their space.

"This could've been prevented if there was a law in place that mandated that some sort of air conditioning unit be in the home and properly maintained so we're looking into how we can do that," Hurst said.

WBRZ reached out several times to the property managers of the complex but never received a response.