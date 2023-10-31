54°
Woman dies from injuries after being shot Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - A woman died from her injuries after being shot late Sunday night.
Police said Leticia Elliot, 39, was shot during a domestic incident that happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Elliot died from her injuries on Monday.
The shooting is still under investigation, and police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
