Woman dies after struck by car on US 51
HAMMOND – A woman walking along US 51 in Hammond died after she was struck by a car early Thursday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m. Louisiana State Troopers responded to the crash and learned that 45-year-old Karen Rae Phillips was walking within the northbound lane of US 51. As Phillips was walking, she was struck by a Dodge Challenger driven by 34-year-old Sharhonda Deane Burton. Phillips was thrown 100 feet from the initial point of impact.
Phillips was pronounced dead a the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.
Burton was not injured during the crash and impairment is not suspected. However blood samples have been taken and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis as the investigation continues.
