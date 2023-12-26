48°
Woman dead after falling into Atchafalaya River early Tuesday morning
MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating after a woman died following a fall into the Atchafalaya River.
The Morgan City Police Department said officers were called to a business in the area on reports of someone falling into the river shortly after midnight.
The woman's body was later recovered.
Officials made the decision not to identify the victim as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story.
