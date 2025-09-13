Woman arrested after she allegedly beat another woman to death, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly beat another woman to death, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Deja Jones, 28, faces a manslaughter charge for the death of Chonda Moore.

According to arrest documents, police responded to Moore's home just after 6 a.m. on July 27, when she told officers that she had been attacked from behind. She refused medical care at the time and only appeared to have minor cuts, bruises and swelling.

Just over two hours later, police were sent back to Moore's house because she had become unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where she died from a massive brain bleed, documents show.

A witness told BRPD that Jones was the attacker and had been in an argument with Moore. When Moore tried to walk away, Jones grabbed her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her in the head.

Officers arrested Jones on Sept. 12 and booked her into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.