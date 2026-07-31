Woman accused of stabbing man during argument arrested for attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the abdomen following an argument.

According to arrest records, on June 25, Corey Thomas was on Ford Street visiting friends when he saw 28-year-old Marquisha Kaigler, who had an active order of protection against him. Thomas allegedly told Kaigler that she needed to leave before entering a friend's apartment.

According to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaigler allegedly entered the apartment about 30 minutes later, causing a disturbance before punching Thomas several times.

Thomas later told officers that he was attempting to leave when Kaigler stabbed him in the abdomen with a sharp object before fleeing the area on foot.

Thomas drove himself to a local hospital before later undergoing emergency surgery.

Kaigler was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder.