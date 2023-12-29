43°
Will Wade leads McNeese to win at Michigan

1 hour 30 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, December 29 2023 Dec 29, 2023 December 29, 2023 8:25 PM December 29, 2023 in Sports
By: Jack Schemmel
McNeese State beats Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Will Wade and McNeese State have a signature win early in the coach's tenure.

In his third game back from suspension, former LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade took his McNeese State Cowboys into the Crisler Center and beat Michigan.

McNeese led by three at the half and never let the Wolverines get any closer in the second, leaving Ann Arbor with an 87-76 win.

Shahada Wells had 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists for the Cowboys. Three other McNeese players were in double figures.

The win over Michigan is the third time ever the program has beaten a power conference school.

The Cowboys are 11-2 on the season and 3-0 since Wade returned to the bench.

