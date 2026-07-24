Wilkinson County deputies arrest Mississippi fugitive wanted on burglary, assault, other charges

WOODVILLE, Miss. — A fugitive wanted on burglary, assault and other charges across Mississippi has been taken into custody in Wilkinson County, deputies say.

Justin Tyler Marcum was taken into custody on Buffalo Road in Woodville late Thursday night after he was allegedly trying to evade law enforcement. Marcum has been at-large for several months, wanted for burglary, motor vehicle theft, assault, resisting arrest and other charges in Wilkinson County, among other charges in Adams and Franklin counties.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office previously placed a hold on Marcum, who was most recently wanted in Adams County on an outstanding burglary warrant.

Marcum was arrested following an operation led by the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Woodville Police Department and the Angola Chase Team, Adams County deputies said.

"Because of the professionalism, determination, and teamwork displayed by everyone involved, several communities across Southwest Mississippi can rest a little easier tonight knowing this dangerous fugitive is no longer on our streets," Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. "We are grateful for the strong partnerships we share with our neighboring agencies and remain committed to ensuring those who prey upon our communities are brought to justice."