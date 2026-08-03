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When is school back in session in the Capital Region?

2 hours 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 5:46 PM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — School is officially back in session, with the first schools in the Capital Region returning for the new academic year on Monday.

St. Helena Parish public schools are the first in the region to return to the classroom.

Here are the dates for the start of class for other schools in the region:

Amite: Thursday, Aug. 6
Ascension: Thursday, Aug. 6
Assumption: Thursday, Aug. 6
Baker: Thursday, Aug. 6
Central: Thursday, Aug. 6
East Baton Rouge: Thursday, Aug. 6
West Baton Rouge: Thursday, Aug. 6
Zachary: Thursday, Aug. 6
Livingston: Thursday, Aug. 6

St. Mary: Friday, Aug. 7
West Feliciana: Friday, Aug. 7

Pointe Coupee: Monday, Aug. 10
Tangipahoa: Monday, Aug. 10
Iberville: Monday, Aug. 10

East Feliciana: Tuesday, Aug. 11

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Here are the start dates for area universities and colleges:

Southern University: Monday, Aug. 17
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University: Monday, Aug. 17
LSU: Monday, Aug. 24
Baton Rouge Community College: Monday, Aug. 24

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