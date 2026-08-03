Latest Weather Blog
When is school back in session in the Capital Region?
BATON ROUGE — School is officially back in session, with the first schools in the Capital Region returning for the new academic year on Monday.
St. Helena Parish public schools are the first in the region to return to the classroom.
Here are the dates for the start of class for other schools in the region:
Amite: Thursday, Aug. 6
Ascension: Thursday, Aug. 6
Assumption: Thursday, Aug. 6
Baker: Thursday, Aug. 6
Central: Thursday, Aug. 6
East Baton Rouge: Thursday, Aug. 6
West Baton Rouge: Thursday, Aug. 6
Zachary: Thursday, Aug. 6
Livingston: Thursday, Aug. 6
St. Mary: Friday, Aug. 7
West Feliciana: Friday, Aug. 7
Pointe Coupee: Monday, Aug. 10
Tangipahoa: Monday, Aug. 10
Iberville: Monday, Aug. 10
East Feliciana: Tuesday, Aug. 11
Trending News
Here are the start dates for area universities and colleges:
Southern University: Monday, Aug. 17
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University: Monday, Aug. 17
LSU: Monday, Aug. 24
Baton Rouge Community College: Monday, Aug. 24
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audit: St. Helena officials exceeded travel budget by $125K, spent $13K in...
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
East Baton Rouge's BREC is moving on from years of problems with...
-
Search for missing 15-year-old's body in Baton Rouge landfill enters fourth week
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp
Sports Video
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways