When can you Trick or Treat around the capital area? See the full list of times here
See below for a full list of Trick or Treat times for parishes throughout the capital area on Halloween night.
Ascension Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Assumption Parish
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Iberville Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Livingston Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pointe Coupee Parish
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in rural areas
St. Helena Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. James Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Mary Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Parish
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
West Feliciana Parish
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.