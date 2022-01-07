What is Wind Chill?

As temperatures begin to fall during the winter season, meteorologists will often talk about the wind chill. We will also refer to it as the "feels-like temperature" because it is how the temperature feels on your skin.



The National Weather Service defines wind chill as a term used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.



Wind strips away the thin layer of warm air above your skin. The stronger the wind blows, the more heat that will be lost from your body and the colder it will feel. As wind speeds become more light, it will then feel closer to the actual air temperature.

You can determine your wind chill temperature using the chart above.

Find the value closest to the air temperature, then the value that is closest to the current wind speed. Your wind chill temperature is the value where the lines from the air temperature and the wind speed intersect.





