'What are the answers?' Roseland residents seek information in EPA office hours event

ROSELAND - An EPA office hours event gave residents the chance to share their concerns regarding air, water, property and more at First Baptist Church on Monday evening.

EPA representatives declined to speak to Governor Landry's video from Sunday.

Marita and Natasha Gilmore live on the same property. Both attended the office hours event wanting to know more about what is happening to their land and water supply.

"Where's it coming from? That's our question. 'Oh, that's a good question, you're on city water.' Where's it coming from? I don't know, you tell us. How is it getting in the town water?" Natasha Gilmore said.

Nick Roff is an on-scene coordinator for Region 6 with the EPA. He oversees efforts to monitor air quality and oil recovery.

"We've established underflow dams, some other containment booms to hold it in one area," Roff said.

He said cleanup efforts were successful so far. Right now, the EPA's focus is on four ponds east of Smitty's Supply and the Tangipahoa River.

"The clean-up efforts are going well, every day we're making progress," he said.

Residents like Sherry Foskey are concerned that some bodies of water may go overlooked. Foskey said she's worried about the stench coming from the canal behind her house.

"There's soot and all that, there's water still in the canal. That's my concern, I don't think anybody is checking the canals," Foskey said.

She told the EPA about the canal and the oil she smells every morning.

"I asked him, what are the answers? What can we expect? He said, 'That's why we're talking to you all just to make sure we don't miss anything.' That's not an answer to me," she said.

Marita Gilmore said only time will tell whether Roseland is able to make a comeback.

"I'll see, the guy is supposed to come by here tomorrow and see what I was talking about," she said.

According to the U.S. EPA South Central Region Facebook page, there will be more office hours this week.

They are as follows:

-Tuesday, Sept. 30: Lee's Landing Marina, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

-Wednesday, Oct. 1: Independence Public Library, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

-Thursday, Oct. 2: Amite City Hall, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

-Thursday, Oct. 2: Ponchatoula Public Library, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

-Friday, Oct. 3: Hammond Public Library, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

-Friday, Oct. 3: Kentwood Public Library, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

-Saturday, Oct. 4: Lee's Landing Marina, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

-Saturday, Oct. 4: Amite Public Library, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM