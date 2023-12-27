49°
West Virginia football's head coach gets mayonnaise dumped on him after winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

1 hour 32 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, December 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CHARLOTTE - The tradition of dumping Gatorade on a head coach after a victory looked a bit different Wednesday night, as West Virginia head coach Neal Brown received a mayo dump instead.

West Virginia defeated UNC 30-10, with quarterback Garrett Greene receiving the game's MVP award after going 12-24 for 228 yards and one touchdown.

West Virginia finished their season with a 9-4 record.

