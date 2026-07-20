West Feliciana Parish man arrested on kidnapping charges, allegedly held woman against her will

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman from another state, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Deputies said they received a call on Sunday evening that Thomas Morris, 43, was allegedly holding the woman against her will.

The sheriff's office said it arrested Morris and took the woman to a safe location.

He was booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

"We're actively investigating this case as a kidnapping. The victim is from out of state and detectives are trying to piece together the information we have to decide if additional charges may be added," Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

Deputies ask anyone with information related to the case to call the sheriff's office at 225-784-3136.