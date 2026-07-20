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West Feliciana Parish man arrested on kidnapping charges, allegedly held woman against her will

1 hour 12 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 5:14 PM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman from another state, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday. 

Deputies said they received a call on Sunday evening that Thomas Morris, 43, was allegedly holding the woman against her will. 

The sheriff's office said it arrested Morris and took the woman to a safe location. 

He was booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment. 

"We're actively investigating this case as a kidnapping. The victim is from out of state and detectives are trying to piece together the information we have to decide if additional charges may be added," Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

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Deputies ask anyone with information related to the case to call the sheriff's office at 225-784-3136. 

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