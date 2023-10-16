West Feliciana High School senior killed in crash Monday afternoon

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A West Feliciana High School senior was killed in a head-on car crash near the school on Monday afternoon.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas David was driving on Bains Road near the campus at 2:45 p.m. when his Ford Mustang crossed the center line on the road and hit a gravel truck.

Passenger Brayden McEachern was airlifted to Baton Rouge after the wreck with injuries. David died at the scene.

The driver of the gravel truck was not injured. The vehicle belongs to West Feliciana Parish Government.

West Feliciana High School will have counselors on campus Tuesday for students.