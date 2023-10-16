55°
Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana High School senior killed in crash Monday afternoon
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A West Feliciana High School senior was killed in a head-on car crash near the school on Monday afternoon.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas David was driving on Bains Road near the campus at 2:45 p.m. when his Ford Mustang crossed the center line on the road and hit a gravel truck.
Passenger Brayden McEachern was airlifted to Baton Rouge after the wreck with injuries. David died at the scene.
The driver of the gravel truck was not injured. The vehicle belongs to West Feliciana Parish Government.
Trending News
West Feliciana High School will have counselors on campus Tuesday for students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Jags rallying around former football star & assistant coach diagnosed with...
-
State agencies sure to see big leadership shake-ups with Jeff Landry taking...
-
State trooper who shot man in the back has her conviction expunged
-
Breast Cancer Survivor Series: Allyson Bonner
-
Jeff Landry wins Louisiana governor's race; Shawn Wilson unable to force runoff