West Baton Rouges new Lost & Found Pet Map shows early success

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Shelter & Animal Control’s new Lost & Found Pet Map is showing early success with a local pet reunited with its owners within 10 days of the new tool launching.

The organization shared on Thursday that staff found Ollo as a stray on Tuesday. Suspecting the well-groomed pup belonged to someone, staff pinned his location on the GIS pet map. On Thursday, his owners spotted him online and claimed the dog at the shelter.

“WBRP GIS and IT Departments helped us create this map to bring families back together, and we can't wait to watch it help many more furry friends find their way home,” organization staff wrote on social media.

To check for lost, found or stray impounded animals in the area, or to report a lost pet, residents can access the map through the shelter’s Facebook, on WBRP's Connect App and the shelter’s website.

All submissions are reviewed and approved by Animal Control staff before they appear on the map. Lost and found pet reports stay active for 30 days while stray impound reports are displayed for 10 days.