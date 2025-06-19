West Baton Rouge will provide school employees with one-time stipend at start of school year

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge School System will provide employees with a one-time stipend for the next school year.

The stipend award is a $1,200 one-time check for full-time new and returning teachers and staff and $600 for part-time new or returning staff.

“We’re excited to offer all current WBR employees this Retention and Recruitment Stipend as a thank-you for their continued dedication to our students and the community,” Smith said. “We’re also extending this offer to new employees as an incentive to become a part of the innovative WBR team,” Smith added. “Our employees are vital to the success of our students and our school district.”

Employees must confirm their intent to return to or join the WBR school system to earn the stipend.