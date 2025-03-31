West Baton Rouge Parish libraries at risk of closing after voters reject property tax renewal

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish libraries are at risk of closing their doors after voters rejected a property tax renewal during the March 29 election.

A 4.1 mil was proposed on the ballot. It equates to $3.3 million for the 2026 year. West Baton Rouge Library Executive Director Tamie Martin says the millage is their only funding source.

"It means starting Jan. 1, 2026, the library will receive no funding. As of now, on Dec. 31, 2025, the libraries would close and I don't think that's something anyone wants," Martin said.

For 2025, the library system rolled back its millage to 3.6. Martin says the amount is enough to run the libraries successfully. She says it shocks her even more that the vote did not go in their favor since they only take the amount of money that is needed.

"We only have two branches, a book mobile and a delivery service. We're able to provide all the needed services on a very small budget. It has me puzzled because we've been very good stewards of the public money," she said.

The library is working on a new tax proposal presentation for the parish council. If approved, voters will head back to the polls to decide on the new millage before the end of the year.

"If a home in West Baton Rouge were valued at $150,000 and they were eligible for a homestead exemption, the library would cost them $30.75 a year," Martin said.

She also says they are working to find alternative funding if they are not able to get their new proposal on a ballot.