West Baton Rouge Parish inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

PORT ALLEN — An inmate died after being found unresponsive inside a cell in West Baton Rouge Parish, deputies said.

Authorities said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. A cellmate reportedly noticed the inmate was unresponsive and notified staff, who responded and administered first aid while EMS was on the way.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

An investigation into the death is underway.