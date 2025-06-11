92°
West Baton Rouge deputy injured in crash on I-10

Wednesday, June 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on I-10 Wednesday morning. 

The sheriff's office confirmed a unit was involved in a crash on I-10 near Mile Marker 152 between LA-1 and LA-415. Officials said the deputy only received what are believed to be minor injuries. 

Deputies also said Louisiana State Police were investigating the crash. 

WBRZ has reached out to LSP for more information. 

